Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in May 2022

New seasons of Stranger Things and Love, Death and Robots are coming to Netflix

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 20, 20221:00 PM EDT
In May 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including part 1 of Stranger Things season 4, Love, Death & Robots season 3, The Circle season 4 and Vampires in the Garden.

Coming Soon:

  • Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
  • Welcome to Wedding Hell — Netflix Series (South Korea)

May 1st

  • 1917
  • 40-Love
  • Basic Instinct
  • Blippi Wonders: Season 1
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby
  • Casper
  • Crank
  • Crank 2: High Voltage
  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman
    Dolittle
  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Molly’s Game
  • Seed of Chucky
  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Hunt

May 2nd

  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family (U.K)

May 3rd

  • Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary

May 4th

  • 40 Years Young — Netflix Film (Mexico) 
  • The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) 
  • Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary 
  • Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Italy) 

May 5th

  • Blood Sisters — Netflix Series (Nigeria) 
  • Clark — Netflix Series (Sweden) 
  • The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
  • Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary 

May 6th

  • Along for the Ride — Netflix Film 
  • Marmaduke — Netflix Film 
  • The South of Magic — Netflix Series (South Korea) 
  • Thar — Netflix Film (India) 
  • The Takedown — Netflix Film (France) 
  • Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series (Spain) 

May 8th

  • Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy
    Ted Bundy: American Psycho

May 9th

  • Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime (Japan) 

May 10th

  • 42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series (Chile) 
  • Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil) 
  • Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film 
  • Our Father — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Getaway King — Netflix Film (Poland)

May 12th

  • Maverix — Netflix Comedy (Australia) 
  • Savage Beauty — Netflix Series (South Africa) 

May 13th

  • Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri — Netflix Series (China) 
  • The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
  • New Heights — Netflix Series 
  • Senior Year — Netflix Film 

May 14th

  • Borrego

May 15th

  • PJ Masks Season 4
  • Sonic the Hedgehog

May 16th

  • Blippi’s Adventures
  • Servant of the People: Season 2-3
  • Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime (Japan) 

May 17th

The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan) 

May 18th

  • Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary 
  • Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
  • The Perfect Family — Netflix Film (Spain) 
  • Toscana — Netflix Film (Denmark) 
  • Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Mexico) 

May 19th

  • A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film 
  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family 
  • The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary 
  • Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain) new episodes weekly 
  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary (Argentina) 
  • Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy (Brazil) 

May 20th

  • F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film (Netherlands) 
  • Jackass 4.5
  • Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series (Spain) 

May 22nd

  • One Piece: new episodes

May 23rd

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan) 
  • Godspeed — Netflix Film (Turkey) 
  • Sea of Love — Netflix Family (Turkey) 

May 25th

  • Larva Pendant — Netflix Film (South Korea)
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26th

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family 

May 27th

  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series

May 29th

  • 21 Bridges

May 30th

  • Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family (India) 

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this May

  • Clueless (May 1st)
  • Colony: Seasons 1-3 (May 1st)
  • iZombie: Seasons 1-5 (May 2nd)
  • StarUp: Seasons 1-3 (May 3rd)
  • Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (May 14th)
  • Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (May 31st)
  • Full House: Seasons 1-8
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Image credit: Netflix 

