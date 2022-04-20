Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in May 2022

In May 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including part 1 of Stranger Things season 4, Love, Death & Robots season 3, The Circle season 4 and Vampires in the Garden.

Coming Soon:

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell — Netflix Series (South Korea)

May 1st

1917

40-Love

Basic Instinct

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Casper

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dolittle

Dolittle Kung Fu Panda 3

Molly’s Game

Seed of Chucky

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt

May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family (U.K)

May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary

May 4th

40 Years Young — Netflix Film (Mexico)

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary

Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Italy)

May 5th

Blood Sisters — Netflix Series (Nigeria)

Clark — Netflix Series (Sweden)

The Pentaverate — Netflix Series

Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary

May 6th

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

Marmaduke — Netflix Film

The South of Magic — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Thar — Netflix Film (India)

The Takedown — Netflix Film (France)

Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series (Spain)

May 8th

Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy

Ted Bundy: American Psycho

May 9th

Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime (Japan)

May 10th

42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series (Chile)

Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film

Our Father — Netflix Documentary

The Getaway King — Netflix Film (Poland)

May 12th

Maverix — Netflix Comedy (Australia)

Savage Beauty — Netflix Series (South Africa)

May 13th

Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri — Netflix Series (China)

The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series

New Heights — Netflix Series

Senior Year — Netflix Film

May 14th

Borrego

May 15th

PJ Masks Season 4

Sonic the Hedgehog

May 16th

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime (Japan)

May 17th

The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan)

May 18th

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series

The Perfect Family — Netflix Film (Spain)

Toscana — Netflix Film (Denmark)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Mexico)

May 19th

A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family

The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain) new episodes weekly

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary (Argentina)

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy (Brazil)

May 20th

F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series (Spain)

May 22nd

One Piece: new episodes

May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Godspeed — Netflix Film (Turkey)

Sea of Love — Netflix Family (Turkey)

May 25th

Larva Pendant — Netflix Film (South Korea)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family

May 27th

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series

May 29th

21 Bridges

May 30th

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family (India)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this May

Clueless (May 1st)

Colony: Seasons 1-3 (May 1st)

iZombie: Seasons 1-5 (May 2nd)

StarUp: Seasons 1-3 (May 3rd)

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (May 14th)

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (May 31st)

Full House: Seasons 1-8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

