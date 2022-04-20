Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada in May 2022

In May 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including part 1 of Stranger Things season 4, Love, Death & Robots season 3, The Circle season 4 and Vampires in the Garden.
Coming Soon:
- Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
- Welcome to Wedding Hell — Netflix Series (South Korea)
May 1st
- 1917
- 40-Love
- Basic Instinct
- Blippi Wonders: Season 1
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Casper
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dolittle
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Molly’s Game
- Seed of Chucky
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hunt
May 2nd
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — Netflix Family (U.K)
May 3rd
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — Netflix Documentary
May 4th
- 40 Years Young — Netflix Film (Mexico)
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
- Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Italy)
May 5th
- Blood Sisters — Netflix Series (Nigeria)
- Clark — Netflix Series (Sweden)
- The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
- Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary
May 6th
- Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
- Marmaduke — Netflix Film
- The South of Magic — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Thar — Netflix Film (India)
- The Takedown — Netflix Film (France)
- Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series (Spain)
May 8th
- Christina P: Mom Genes — Netflix Comedy
Ted Bundy: American Psycho
May 9th
- Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime (Japan)
May 10th
- 42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series (Chile)
- Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
- Our Father — Netflix Documentary
- The Getaway King — Netflix Film (Poland)
May 12th
- Maverix — Netflix Comedy (Australia)
- Savage Beauty — Netflix Series (South Africa)
May 13th
- Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri — Netflix Series (China)
- The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
- New Heights — Netflix Series
- Senior Year — Netflix Film
May 14th
- Borrego
May 15th
- PJ Masks Season 4
- Sonic the Hedgehog
May 16th
- Blippi’s Adventures
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3
- Vampire in the Garden — Netflix Anime (Japan)
May 17th
The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan)
May 18th
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
- The Perfect Family — Netflix Film (Spain)
- Toscana — Netflix Film (Denmark)
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Mexico)
May 19th
- A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
- The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
- Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain) new episodes weekly
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary (Argentina)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy (Brazil)
May 20th
- F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Jackass 4.5
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
- Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series (Spain)
May 22nd
- One Piece: new episodes
May 23rd
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Godspeed — Netflix Film (Turkey)
- Sea of Love — Netflix Family (Turkey)
May 25th
- Larva Pendant — Netflix Film (South Korea)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series
May 26th
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family
May 27th
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series
May 29th
- 21 Bridges
May 30th
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family (India)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this May
- Clueless (May 1st)
- Colony: Seasons 1-3 (May 1st)
- iZombie: Seasons 1-5 (May 2nd)
- StarUp: Seasons 1-3 (May 3rd)
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (May 14th)
- Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (May 31st)
- Full House: Seasons 1-8
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Image credit: Netflix