Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [April 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Outer Range [Amazon Original]

After their daughter-in-law disappears, the Abbotts must contend with a supernatural mystery with ties to the family’s patriarch.

Outer Range was created by Brian Watkins (debut project) and stars Josh Brolin (True Grit), Lili Taylor (Six Feet Under), Toronto’s Tamara Podemski (Coroner) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark).

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: April 15th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Mystery thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Outer Range here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video this month can be found here.

This week in Amazon Prime Video news: Amazon held its first-ever “upfront” in Toronto to highlight upcoming Canadian Prime Video originals — here’s a full breakdown of the announcements.

Apple TV+

Roar [Apple Original]

Roar is an anthology series explores eight tales of women exploring gender roles, identity, autonomy and more.

Based on the eponymous book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (GLOW) and stars Issa Rae (Insecure), Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Alison Brie (GLOW) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW).

Crave premiere date: April 15th, 2022 (all episodes)

Genre: Anthology, dark comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (29 to 35 minutes each)

Stream Roar here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Crave

The First Lady

Showtime’s latest anthology series focuses on the personal and professional lives of the First Ladies of the United States.

The First Lady was created by Aaron Cooley (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.) and stars Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder) as Michelle Obama, O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Barack Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer (The Fabulous Baker Boys) as Betty Ford, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as Gerald Ford, Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt and Toronto’s Keifer Sutherland (24) as Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Crave premiere date: April 17th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The First Lady here.

Halloween Kills

After Laurie, her daughter and granddaughter fail to kill Michael Myers, they band together with the rest of Haddonfield to try to stop the killer once and for all.

Halloween Kills features returning Halloween series cast Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie), Judy Greer (Karen), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson) and Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), as well as Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) and Dylan Arnold (You).

Original theatrical release date: October 15th, 2021

Crave premiere date: April 15th, 2022

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream Halloween Kills here.

Paul Rabliauskas: Uncle [Crave Original]

.@CraveCanada's roster of original comedy specials expands with seven new stand-up specials releasing each month, starting with the premiere of @PaulRabliauskas's #UNCLE on Friday, April 15 https://t.co/P4SzLl3qc7 pic.twitter.com/U0jx15hWec — Crave_PR (@Crave_PR) March 23, 2022

Poplar River First Nation, Manitoba’s Paul Rabliauskas riffs on white people, land acknowledgments and being single during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crave premiere date: April 15th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 30 minutes

Stream Paul Rabliauskas: Uncle here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Kardashians [Star Original]

Get an inside look at the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 14th, 2022

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 49 minutes each)

Stream The Kardashians here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal [Netflix Original]

The wife of a powerful politician must contend with scandalous secrets surfacing once he’s accused of a shocking crime.

Based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name, Anatomy of a Scandal was developed by Vancouver’s Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards) and David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Naomi Scott (Aladdin).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 15th, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Stream Anatomy of a Scandal here.

Choose or Die [Netflix Original]

In an effort to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a terrifying game from the ’80s.

Choose or Die was directed by Toby Meakins (Breathe) and stars Iola Evans (The 100), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street).

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 15th, 2022

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Stream Choose or Die here.

Our Great National Parks [Netflix Original]

Former U.S. President Barack Obama narrates this docuseries about some of Earth’s most spectacular parks, including those in the U.S., Indonesia and Kenya.

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 13th, 2022

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (50 to 54 minutes each)

Stream Our Great National Parks here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix this month can be found here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

X

In 1979, a group of filmmakers rent out a guesthouse at a farm to shoot a pornographic film, but when their elderly hosts catch them in the act, they soon find themselves fighting for their lives.

X was written and directed by Ti West (In a Valley of Violence) and stars Mia Goth (Suspiria), Jenna Ortega (You), Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect series) and “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper Kid Cudi (credited as Scott Mescudi).

It’s worth noting that Goth stars as both pornographic actress Maxine and elderly woman Pearl, the latter of whom she’s playing once again in an upcoming prequel film.

Original theatrical release date: March 18th, 2022

PVOD premiere date: April 14th, 2022

Genre: Slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

X can be rented for $14.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: A24