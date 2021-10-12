F*ck off, road rage! Waze adds new Headspace meditation theme to traffic app

To celebrate World Mental Health Day, Waze is partnering with Headspace to introduce a few soothing new features to the Google-owned traffic navigation app.

The limited-time theme is available starting today, October 12th, in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

By activating the “Drive with Headspace” theme, drivers will receive voice directions and tips from mindfulness coach Eve Prieto, who works as Headspace’s Director of Mediation.

Drivers can also cruise along while listening to a Headspace-curated Spotify playlist and change how they appear on the map to others by selecting from five special-edition ‘Moods’: Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open.

Finally, and most importantly, the new Headspace theme lets you swap your in-app car icon for a cute little hot air balloon.

Waze loves adding niche limited-time custom themes to its app.

Past special editions have covered an eclectic range of themes, including cats and dogs, Pride Month, Santa and Rudolph, Batman, and Halo’s Master Chief.