Waze partners with Warner Bros. to launch Batman and The Riddler experience

Waze is partnering with Warner Bros. to launch a new Batman and the Riddler experience for drivers around the world.
Users can activate the Batman experience and choose the side of DC Super Hero or Super-Villian by selecting the voice of Kevin Conroy’s Batman or Wally Wingert’s The Riddler to guide them on their drives.
“Available globally in English, Spanish and Portuguese, you can follow The Riddler’s clues or enter ‘stealth mode’ like Batman,” Waze stated in a press release.
Users can also change their Waze car icons to the Batmobile or The Riddler’s racer. Waze notes that to complete the experience, you can listen to Batman and The Riddler character-inspired Spotify playlists while driving.
“As fans gear up to celebrate this year’s Batman Day, this will add some fun to their drive and take their imagination to new places,” said Robert Oberschelp, the senior vice-president of global brand products at Warner Bros, in the press release.
Waze notes that the Batman and the Riddler experience will be available until October 31st. Users can learn more about the new features here.
Image credit: Waze
