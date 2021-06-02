Waze launches new driving experience to celebrate Pride Month

Waze is partnering with singer, songwriter and fashion designer Boy George to launch a new experience for users to celebrate Pride Month.
“Boy George uses his signature voice to create not only instant classics, but also impassioned songs that shine a light on the movement to secure the rights and liberties of the LGBTQIA+ community around the world,” Waze outlined in a blog post.
“And now, for the first time, he’s using this recognizable voice to navigate Wazers as they drive, giving us all a chance to feel what it’s like to have Boy George in the passenger seat.”
Waze is launching an ‘Enjoy Team Time with Boy George’ experience where he’ll tell you where to turn, give you a heads up on hazards ahead and “impart words of wisdom.” Users can activate his voice navigation in the latest version of the Waze app.
Additionally, Waze notes that Boy George has curated a Pride playlist that users can stream through the Waze audio player. The company notes that each track has been selected to celebrate acceptance, freedom of expression and love.
