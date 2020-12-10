Waze is bringing cheer to your long holiday drives until December 31

Waze is bringing some holiday cheer to your drives.
Until December 31st drivers using Waze can activate a new holiday theme to get them in the holiday mood. They can choose Santa’s voice to be their guide, switch their car to Santa’s sleigh and be guided by Rudolph in navigation mode.
“We’re so excited to bring the holiday theme to Waze,” said Erin Bellsey, head of brand programs of Waze. “We wanted to bring the joy of the holidays to our users on the road – and a way to be with Santa safely and responsibly. We hope this gets those traveling in December into the festive spirit, and that our users enjoy safe and happy holidays both on and off the road.”
