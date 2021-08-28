Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [August 23-29]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Archer (Season 12)

Sterling Archer and the gang face off against a spy conglomerate known as the International Intelligence Agency.

Archer was created by Adam Reed (Sealab 2021) and features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers), Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Judy Greer (Arrested Development) and Jessica Walter (Arrested Development).

This will be the final season of Walter as Malory Archer following her death in March.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 26th, 2021 via StackTV

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Apple TV+

See (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Amid the larger threat of war, Baba Voss must save his daughter Haniwa from his estranged brother Edo.

See was created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Mississauga’s own Nesta Cooper (Travelers).

It’s worth noting that See‘s second season was shot in Toronto, including at the iconic Ontario Place. The first season was filmed in Vancouver.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 27th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Crave

Born For Business

Produced by Ottawa-based Shopify, this docuseries follows four entrepreneurs with disabilities as they run their own businesses.

The entrepreneurs in question are Qiana Allen (the plus-sized clothier Culture’s Closet); Collette Divitto (the bakery Collettey’s Cookies); Chris Triebes (the concert production The Congregation Presents) and Lexi Zanghi (fashion brand Always Reason).

Crave release date: August 23rd, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Born For Business here.

Sister, Sister (full series)

All six seasons of the classic ’90s sitcom are now streaming on Crave.

The series follows a pair of twins who were separated at birth but after a chance encounter are given the opportunity to live together.

Sister, Sister was created by Kim Bass (In Living Color), Gary Gilbert (Head of the Class) and Fred Shafferman (Punky Brewster) and stars Tia Mowry (The Game) and Tamera Mowry (The Real).

Original TV broadcast run: April 1994 to May 1999 (ABC/The WB)

Crave release date: August 27th, 2021

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 119 episodes (around 26 minutes each)

Stream Sister, Sister here.

Disney+

American Horror Stories (Season 1) [Disney+ Star Original]

Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy have created a new horror anthology series that’s a spin-off of their American Horror Story show.

Several actors from the previous series return, including Matt Bomer, Dylan McDermott, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman and Cody Fern.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: August 25th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Horror anthology

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Stream American Horror Stories here.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of the Season 2 Finale [Disney+ Original]

The cast and crew of The Mandalorian unpack the series’ explosive second season finale, including, most notably, Mark Hamill’s appearance as Luke Skywalker.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: August 25th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: One episode (around one hour)

Stream Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of the Season 2 Finale here.

Vacation Friends

A couple is mortified when a pair of casual vacation friends crash their wedding.

Vacation Friends was co-written and directed by Clay Tarver (Silicon Valley) and stars John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party).

Disney+ Canada premiere date: August 27th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream Vacation Friends here.

This week in Disney+ Canada news: It’s worth noting that the Emma Stone-led Cruella, which was released back in May as a $34.99 Premier Access title, is now available to stream on Disney+ at no additional cost.

Netflix

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed [Netflix Original]

Director Joshua Rofé (Lorena) takes a look at the darker side of the business empire behind the beloved work of painter Bob Ross.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 25th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Stream Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed here.

Clickbait [Netflix Original]

After Nick Brewer is kidnapped, those closest to him race to locate him by unpacking a series of online clues.

Clickbait was created by Tony Ayres (Walking on Water) and Christian White (The Nowhere Child) and stars Adrien Grenier (Entourage), Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Phoenix Raei (The Heights).

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 25th, 2021

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Eight episodes [42 to 52 minutes each]

Stream Clickbait here.

He’s All That [Netflix Original]

In this gender-swapped remake of 1999’s She’s All That, a teenaged girl accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy into prom king.

He’s All That was directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) and stars social media personality Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai), Madison Pettis (Cory in the House) and original She’s All That co-star Rachel Leigh Cook.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 27th, 2021

Genre: Teen romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Stream He’s All That here.

Sparking Joy [Netflix Original]

Japanese organizing consultant and best-selling author Marie Kondo tries to help people who are struggling to balance work and home life.

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 27th, 2021

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Three episodes

Stream Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo here.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf [Netflix Original]

This animated spin-off of Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series focuses on the origin story of Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and fellow witcher, Vesemir.

Based on Andrzej Kapkowski’s The Witcher novels, Nightmare of the Wolf was directed by Kwang Il Han (The Legend of Korra) and features the voices of Theo James (The Divergent series), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Graham McTavish (Outlander) and Mary McDonnell (Dances with Wolves).

Netflix Canada premiere date: August 23rd, 2021

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Stream The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf here.

