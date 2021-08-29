Here’s how to register to vote in the 2021 Canadian election online

Canadians are heading to the polls on September 20th, which means now is a great time to check in on your voter registration, update your info and — if you don’t want to go in to vote — register for a mail-in ballot.

Canadian citizens aged 18 and older can vote in elections, but to do so you need proper identification. Additionally, registering helps and there are several ways to do it. For one, you can register when you go to the polls to vote, both on election day and on advance polling days. The other way is to register online, which will be our focus here.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that most Canadians eligible to vote are already registered. That said, if you’re not sure what your status is, or if your information has changed since the last election, you may want to check on or update your registration status.

To start, head to elections.ca and click the ‘Check or update your registration‘ box. On the following page, you’ll see options to check your registration or update your address. Clicking that button will put you into the online registration service — simply follow the steps to complete the process and register.

It’s worth noting a few things about the online registration process. First, as you go through the steps, keep an eye out for the vote by mail option and fill out necessary information there if you want to vote that way. If you’re planning to vote by mail, you may want to start the process now to make sure you receive your mail-in ballot well before election day.

Additionally, you may need to submit proof of identity in the process, especially if you apply to vote by mail. You’ll need a valid ID, such as a driver’s licence, that proves your identity and address, as well as a way to submit that document digitally (for example, a scanner to upload a copy to your computer).

The whole process only takes a few minutes. Once you’re done, you should be ready to vote in person or by mail for Canada’s 2021 election.