Here are all of Windows 11’s key features

Windows 11 has finally been officially revealed and it looks pretty outstanding, but only time will tell if it improves on Windows 10 in meaningful ways.
The new OS version features a refreshed design that includes a centred Taskbar and rounded corners. Beyond that, Microsoft Teams is becoming a staple of the operating system, and gamers with PCI gen 4 compatible parts can expect awesome gaming performance.
There is also a new widget panel that slides over from the left-hand side to give users a fun place to store quick-access tools. Adding even more productivity features, users can also get access to an enhanced version of the window snapping tool. In Windows 11, you can quickly and neatly organize two, three or four apps at once.
Below is a round-up of all our coverage focused on Windows 11:
- Windows 11 swaps Blue Screen of Death for scarier Black Screen of Death
- SyrupCast 241: The big Windows 11 show
- Intel 6th Gen Skylake, non-Zen AMD processors and older CPUs wont get Windows 11
- Windows 11 dynamic refresh rate feature can help save battery on laptops
- Here’s everything new in the Windows 11 Insider Preview
- It seems like Windows 11 will likely release in October
- You can install Android apps from outside of Amazon’s Appstore on Windows 11
- Windows 11 needs a TPM, here’s how to enable it on your PC
- Android apps will work on Windows 11 PCs with Intel, AMD and ARM CPUs
- Windows 11 will get one major update per year
- How does the Windows 11 startup sound compare to its predecessors?
- Windows 11 removes Paint 3D, Cortana, Skype, Internet Explorer and more
- Auto HDR and Direct storage are coming to Windows 11
- Microsoft Teams will be built into Windows 11
- Windows 11’s new window snap feature is so good we wonder why it’s taken this long
- Here are the major changes with Windows 11’s new design
Comments