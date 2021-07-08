Telus investing $61 million in Prince George, British Columbia

Telus is investing $61 million in Prince George, British Columbia this year, as part of its $13 billion investment in the province through 2024.
With this investment, Telus plans to launch its 5G network in Prince George. The carrier says that by the end of the year, more than 70 percent of the Canadian population will have access to its 5G network.
It also plans to build new wireless infrastructure in response to the increasing demand for enhanced wireless connectivity in the city. Further, Telus aims to connect more households and businesses to its PureFibre network.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Prince George providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more British Columbians with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access entertainment and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
Telus is among many others currently participating in the government’s 3500MHz spectrum auction that began last month. The spectrum is key for the deployment of the next generation of wireless technology across the country.
Source: Telus
