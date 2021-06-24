How does the Windows 11 startup sound compare to its predecessors?

Windows 11 has officially been announced and besides a stunning visual revamp and several new features, there’s one other very important feature to take into account — the new startup sound.
If I had my choice, Windows would still be using the absolutely beautiful Windows 95 chime or maybe the Dolby-like Windows XP tone.
here's Microsoft's official video on the Windows 11 startup sound https://t.co/ASIzPaQSxr pic.twitter.com/zeLzZmL605
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 24, 2021
That said, the new Windows 11 startup tone is pretty good and the sound combined with the basic startup screen does a lot to convey the overall feeling of the new operating system update.
You can listen to several Windows startup sounds below:
Source: Tom Warren, Tech Evolution
