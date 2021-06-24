Auto HDR and Direct storage are coming to Windows 11

During Microsoft’s Windows 11 reveal, the tech giant showed off several Xbox Series X/S features it plans to bring to its new desktop operating system, including auto HDR, direct storage and more.
Though monitors that work with HDR aren’t very common yet, Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Auto HDR feature to its new OS. Auto HDR automatically adds HDR to titles, increasing the dynamic range of colours.
Can’t wait! Game on #Windows11 #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Wfmmffcv6u
— Windows (@Windows) June 24, 2021
Further, Direct storage, a feature that allows GPUs to access game files on a hard drive directly without going through the CPU first, is also coming to Windows 11. Similar to how the feature works with the Xbox Series X and S, Direct storage will significantly improve load times.
Finally, Microsoft also plans to more tightly integrate Xbox Game Pass into Windows 11, giving users easier access to all of the titles included in the subscription platform.
Wow! Incredible demo of how #Windows11 unlocks the best in PC gaming, with better graphics, performance, and over 100+ top PC games courtesy of @XboxGamePass. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Vpdl34o2GQ
— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) June 24, 2021
Image credit: Microsoft
