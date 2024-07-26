Public Mobile drops new plans that cost a little more than before

Telus-owned Public Mobile has revamped its plan offerings, rolling out several new plans and updating others. Overall, it looks like most plans saw a price increase of around $5/mo or a reduction in features and value.

Here’s a quick overview of what’s new:

$34/50GB 5G ‘promotion’

$39/80GB 5G ‘promotion’

$34/15GB Canada/U.S. 5G (previously $34/50GB)

$39/50GB Canada/U.S. 5G

$44/80GB Canada/U.S. 5G (previously $40/75GB)

$30/15GB 4G (previously $29/30GB)

$23/6GB 4G (unchanged)

$19/1GB 4G (unchanged)

Nearly across the board, these new Public plans aren’t quite as good as what the provider had before, though notably many of the plans remain ahead of the competition. For example, the move from $34/50GB Canada/U.S. to $39/50GB Canada/U.S. is a bummer, but when most other providers offer $39/20GB 4G plans with Canada/U.S. calling at best, Public’s value is still better.

Another significant change is the removal of Public’s $50/100GB plan. Not only is it not available now, there’s nothing similar — the closest option is $44/80GB.

Right now, Freedom Mobile is probably the closest in terms of price and data offerings but it still comes out ahead with plans like the $35/50GB 5G Canada/U.S./Mexico option.

You can check out Public’s plans here.