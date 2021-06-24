PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft Teams will be built into Windows 11

Microsoft is positioning Teams as a competitor to FaceTime

Jun 24, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft just announced its latest OS, Windows 11, at its live event.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Microsoft has pushed and promoted its video conferencing platform — Teams and now, it will be integrated and built into Windows 11.

Microsoft showcased how the video-conferencing platform will be deeply woven into the new OS and will always be available in the new, centred taskbar.

The company demonstrated an interface that displays chats in a separate dedicated window during the presentation, with frequent contacts displayed as pop-ups.

The platform is also receiving new video conferencing features, and according to the event, it seems like it’ll be easier to hop directly into a video conference, similar to how iMessage and Facetime are integrated into the Mac.

Image credit: Microsoft 

Related Articles

News

Sep 1, 2009

4:31 PM EDT

Skyfire releases new features: profile photos, improved status updates and easy feed customization

News

Jun 4, 2020

4:54 PM EDT

Chrome is looking to make it easier to quick search with new ‘Query Tiles’ feature

News

Jun 24, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Android apps will run natively in Windows 11

News

Jun 24, 2021

12:41 PM EDT

Auto HDR and Direct storage are coming to Windows 11

Comments