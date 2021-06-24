Microsoft Teams will be built into Windows 11

Microsoft just announced its latest OS, Windows 11, at its live event.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Microsoft has pushed and promoted its video conferencing platform — Teams and now, it will be integrated and built into Windows 11.
Microsoft showcased how the video-conferencing platform will be deeply woven into the new OS and will always be available in the new, centred taskbar.
The company demonstrated an interface that displays chats in a separate dedicated window during the presentation, with frequent contacts displayed as pop-ups.
The platform is also receiving new video conferencing features, and according to the event, it seems like it’ll be easier to hop directly into a video conference, similar to how iMessage and Facetime are integrated into the Mac.
Image credit: Microsoft
