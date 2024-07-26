fbpx
Epic Games takes Fortnite off Galaxy Store in protest

The company is upset by Samsung's recent change disabling third-party app installations by default

Dean Daley
Jul 26, 20243:03 PM EDT 0 comments

One of the latest One UI 6.1.1 updates disabled third-party app installations by default. This prevents users from sideloading apps to their Samsung handset, meaning you can only download apps from the Play Store and Galaxy Store.

However, because of this, Epic Games has announced that it will pull Fornite from the Galaxy Store in protest against Samsung’s sideloading update.

Tim Sweeney,  the CEO of Epic, posted on X explaining that the company would be removing all Epic Games apps from the Galaxy Store as it obstructs users from installing competing stores.

Epic Games has been expanding its store to Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union, so it makes sense that the company is upset by this change. According to Android Police, Epic caused Google to offer a proposal to Samsung, allowing them to restrain competition.

Source: Tim Sweeney, Android Police

