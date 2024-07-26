Epic Games takes Fortnite off Galaxy Store in protest

One of the latest One UI 6.1.1 updates disabled third-party app installations by default. This prevents users from sideloading apps to their Samsung handset, meaning you can only download apps from the Play Store and Galaxy Store.

However, because of this, Epic Games has announced that it will pull Fornite from the Galaxy Store in protest against Samsung’s sideloading update.

Sadly, Fortnite and our other games will be leaving the Samsung Galaxy Store in protest of their new policy of blocking side-loading. This change obstructs users from installing competing stores and is an issue we fought and won in the US Epic v Google US antitrust trial. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 25, 2024

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic, posted on X explaining that the company would be removing all Epic Games apps from the Galaxy Store as it obstructs users from installing competing stores.

Epic Games has been expanding its store to Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union, so it makes sense that the company is upset by this change. According to Android Police, Epic caused Google to offer a proposal to Samsung, allowing them to restrain competition.

Source: Tim Sweeney, Android Police