The Rock’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ hitting Disney+ and theatres in Canada in July

Disney has announced that itsÂ Jungle CruiseÂ fantasy-adventure film will be coming to Disney+ and theatres in Canada simultaneously on July 30th.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the film’s star and co-producer, took to Instagram to reveal the news.
Jungle CruiseÂ will be offered through Disney+ Premier Access, which requires an active Disney+ subscription plus a one-time $34.99 CAD fee.
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra,Â Jungle CruiseÂ is based on Disney’s theme park ride of the same name and follows wisecracking riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) as they seek out an ancient tree that’s said to have unparalled healing abilities that could change the future of medicine.
Jungle CruiseÂ will be Disney+’s fifth Premier Access film, following last year’s Mulan and this March’s Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as the upcoming CruellaÂ (releasing May 28th) and Black WidowÂ (coming July 9th).
