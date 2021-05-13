‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red’ PS5 DualSense controllers coming in June

PlayStation has unveiled two new colour options for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red.’
“Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos,” wrote Sony in a blog post.
Since the PS5 launched in November, the only colour option for both the console and DualSense has been white — a marked departure from the traditionally black PlayStation hardware.
The Midnight Black controller will cost $89.99 CAD, while the Cosmic Red will be priced at $94.99. PlayStation says the controllers will launch sometime in June “at participating retailers,” with exact release dates varying depending on the store.
MobileSyrup has reached out to PlayStation to confirm which retailers will carry the controllers in Canada and when. We’ll update this story once a response has been received.
Source: PlayStation
Comments