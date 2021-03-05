Raya and the Last Dragon now available to stream on Disney+ for $34.99

Disney’s latest animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon, is now streaming on Disney+ in Canada.
However, if you want to watch it, you’ll need to fork over some extra cash. Disney locked Raya and the Last Dragon behind its ‘Premier Access’ paywall, which means Canadians will need to pay an extra $34.99 on top of their Disney+ subscription to access the film.
It’s worth noting that Premier Access allows Disney+ subscribers to watch a film at the same time it’s in theatres. Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4th, 2021. If you’re not willing to pay more for the film, you should hold off for a few months.
Disney did the same thing with its live-action Mulan remake last year. At the time, the company said it wasn’t planning to do a similar Premier Access launch with its other big films — I suppose the company changed its mind.
The Raya Premier Access cost is doubly frustrating given Disney just raised the price of its streaming service in Canada. Disney+ now costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Alongside that price hike, Disney launched its ‘Star’ platform in Canada, which brought various content aimed at more mature audiences.
Raya and the Last Dragon follows the titular Raya’s story, a lone warrior searching for the legendary last dragon to defeat an evil force and save the fantasy world of Kumandra.
You can stream Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.
Comments