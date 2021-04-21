Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in May 2021

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in May.
May 4th
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (premiere) [Disney+ Original]
May 7th
- Big Shot (Season 1, New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Wander Over Yonder (Seasons 1-2)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 2)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Wild Hearts Canâ€™t Be Broken
May 14th
- Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1-2)
- Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (Season 1)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
May 21
- Air Crash Investigation (Season 11)
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Alaskaâ€™s Deadliest (Season 1)
- Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Big City Greens (Season 2)
- Drugs, Inc.: Dealer POV
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Inside Pixar: Unpacked (five new episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- Narco Wars (Season 1)
- Fury Files (Interstitials)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-4)
May 28th
- Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Bluey Shorts (Season 2)
- Cruella [Disney+ Original]Â [Premier Access]
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Launchpad (Premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
Note:Â CruellaÂ is being released on Disney+ and in eligible theatres simultaneously as part of Disney’s ‘Premier Access’ program. This means that like MulanÂ andÂ Raya and the Last DragonÂ before it, you need to pay $34.99 CAD on top of a Disney+ subscription to access the film. Otherwise, it will become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost sometime down the line.
Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
April’s full Disney+ Canada content lineup can be found here.
Image credit: Disney
Comments