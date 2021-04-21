PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in May 2021

Emma Stone stars in Cruella, which comes straight Disney+ via Premier Access in May

Apr 21, 2021

12:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Disney+ Cruella

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in May.

May 4th

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (premiere) [Disney+ Original]

May 7th

  • Big Shot (Season 1, New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Wander Over Yonder (Seasons 1-2)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 2)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Wild Hearts Canâ€™t Be Broken

May 14th

  • Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Special Agent Oso (Seasons 1-2)
  • Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (Season 1)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]

May 21

  • Air Crash Investigation (Season 11)
  • Akashinga: The Brave Ones
  • Alaskaâ€™s Deadliest (Season 1)
  • Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Big City Greens (Season 2)
  • Drugs, Inc.: Dealer POV
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Inside Pixar: Unpacked (five new episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • Narco Wars (Season 1)
  • Fury Files (Interstitials)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
  • When Sharks Attack (Seasons 1-4)

May 28th

  • Big Shot (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Bluey Shorts (Season 2)
  • Cruella [Disney+ Original]Â [Premier Access]
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Launchpad (Premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episode) [Disney+ Original]

Note:Â CruellaÂ is being released on Disney+ and in eligible theatres simultaneously as part of Disney’s ‘Premier Access’ program. This means that like MulanÂ andÂ Raya and the Last DragonÂ before it, you need to pay $34.99 CAD on top of a Disney+ subscription to access the film. Otherwise, it will become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost sometime down the line.

Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

April’s full Disney+ Canada content lineup can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

Related Articles

News

Apr 20, 2021

1:28 PM EDT

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso Season 2 gets first trailer, July 23 premiere date

News

Apr 10, 2021

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 5-11]

Resources

Apr 17, 2021

6:10 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [April 12-18]

Business

Apr 15, 2021

12:28 PM EDT

Calgary home to Canadaâ€™s fastest average 5G download speeds: report

Comments