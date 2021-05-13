PREVIOUS|
Clubhouse drops on Android in Canada today at 12PM ET

You still need an invite to actually use the app, though

May 13, 2021

11:47 AM EDT

After announcing last week that the Clubhouse app was finally ready for Android, the Clubhouse team is releasing the app on the Canadian Google Play Store.

You can download the app here. However, you need to be invited by someone that’s already using Clubhouse to actually use the app. The app was iOS exclusive since it launched last year, so this Android app has been a long time coming.

If you’re unclear as to what Clubhouse is, it’s a form of audio chat rooms that users can host, and anyone can join. Think of it as a cross between live podcasting, Ted Talks and the randomness of Twitter. If you want to learn more about it, check out our explainer.

Still, while the premise may seem like a smart way to hear your favourite creators live or learn some things, the app has problems moderating content, and often rogue hosts can talk about derogatory things.

