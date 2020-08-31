Lenovo details new laptops, tablets and Smart Clock for holiday season

Lenovo announced a slew of new laptops, tablets and smart home devices launching for the holiday season.
First up, Lenovo announced a refresh to its Yoga 9 laptop line with a new Yoga 9i (last year’s model was called the Yoga C940). The Yoga 9i brings a simpler name scheme and comes in 14- and 15-inch models. There’s also a new Yoga Slim 9i (or IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America).
Some highlights include a new black leather wrap on the lid, with the rest of the Yoga 9i sporting a CNC machined aluminum chassis. Lenovo also included a new ‘Force’ touchpad and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the leather versions.
The Yoga 9i 14-inch and Slim laptops sport the latest Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 4, with more details to come. The Yoga 9i 14-inch starts at $1,399 USD (about $1,832.42 CAD), the 15-inch at $1,799 ($2,357.64 CAD) and the 9i Slim at $1,599 ($2, 095.67 CAD).
Lenovo announced a new Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop, boasting that it’s the slimmest Legion laptop ever. The company says the Slim 7i is one of the world’s lighted 15-inch gaming laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU. Customers can equip it with up to a 144Hz FHD panel and up to an Nvidia GeForce 2060 RTX Max-Q design GPU.
The Legion Slim 7i starts at $1,329 USD (about $1,740.74 CAD).
On the tablet side, Lenovo announced its new Tab P11 Pro and Smart Tab M10.
The Tab P11 Pro boasts an 11.5-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution OLED display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Further, it includes four JBL speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos, face unlock and background blurring on video calls. It starts at $499 USD ($653.60 CAD).
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10, on the other hand, focuses on learning and entertainment and sports collaboration from Google. The Tab M10 debuts Google’s Kids Space feature, which includes apps, books and videos based on kids’ selected interests.
The Smart Tab M10 starts at $129.99 USD (about $168.97 CAD).
Finally, Lenovo unveiled the new Smart Clock Essential, an extension of the company’s original Lenovo Smart Clock. Instead of a fully capable display, however, the Smart Clock Essential opts for a basic LED clock face. For all intents and purposes, the Smart Clock Essential is a Google Nest Mini with an LED clock on it (kind of like Amazon’s Echo Dot with Clock). The Smart Clock Essential also sports a handy night light on the back, as well as a USB port for charging your phone.
The Smart Clock Essential will retail for $49.99 USD (about $64.18 CAD).
Comments