Lenovo has brought a second smart display to Canada, but this time its a tiny alarm clock version with a 4-inch screen.
You can order the little display for $119 CAD, and it’s ideal for a bedside table or other small spaces. Since the device features a USB-A port on the back, you can even use it to charge your phone. It also doesn’t feature a camera, so you don’t have to worry about it watching you sleep.
The little display functions similar to Lenovo’s existing smart display, but since it’s smaller, it doesn’t display as much information as the larger screens.
The touchscreen display comes in at a 480 x 800 pixel resolution and features a little speaker so you can use it to listen to music too.
It’s not a terrible looking device either. It features a grey cloth covering, so it matches existing Google Home devices like the Mini or the Home Max.
If you’re looking to pre-order the device, it should start shipping out by June 30th. You can place your order at Best Buy.ca, but it should be live on Lenovo’s site soon too.
