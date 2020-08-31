Edison’s new OnMail email service enters public beta

After announcing the launch of its new email service in April, Edison says its OnMail service’s public beta is now available.
OnMail is Edison’s independent email service, which it claims offers users “full control” over their inbox. It has several features designed to improve the way email works, such as ‘Accept Sender’ that lets users accept or block senders before they gum up your inbox with useless email.
Edison also touts OnMail’s superior search capabilities, focus on privacy and more.
In a press release, Edison announced that OnMail will offer four plans for “every level of use.” That includes a free Personal account alongside three subscription-based tiers: Freelance, Professional and Business. The free tier includes 10GB of storage and a 100MB attachment size limit — most current email services range between 10 and 50MB.
The Freelance tier bumps that up to 20GB of storage and a 250MB attachment size limit, and lets users set a custom domain and password-protect large file links. Professional comes with 100GB of storage and 1GB attachment limits, while Business bumps that up to 1TB and 5GB respectively.
Other OnMail features include ‘Split Inbox’ that lets users designate multiple inboxes for different types of email, anti-tracking technology to block read receipts and more.
Edison says its free Personal account will roll out in waves to those who sign up for an invitation on the OnMail website. It also notes priority will be placed on those already on the OnMail waiting list, which started in April. However, you can subscribe to any of OnMail’s paid tiers to gain access to the service right away.
You can learn more about OnMail on the email service’s website.
Comments