Spotify Canada giving free Google Nest Mini to Premium subscribers

Spotify jumped early yesterday and announced a promotion that gave a free Nest Mini to Spotify Premium subscribers.
The company quickly removed the page from its site and promised a quick return and today is the day and you best act fast if you want the Google Assistant in your home.
Of course, there are some limitations to the offer, specifically that Premium subscribers who have redeemed a Google smart speaker from Spotify in the past, or those on ‘Family Plans’ or ‘Partner accounts’ cannot apply for this.
In addition, Spotify notes that this deal is ‘not open to users on trials’ so you have to already be a Premium subscriber.
You can access this offer here at Spotify and ‘Get your Google Nest Mini’ code and put in your details. The company notes, “offer ends 9/30/20, or while supplies last. Codes expire 10/31/20. Canada only.”
Source: Spotify Canada
