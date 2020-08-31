Netflix offering free catalogue of original content to non-subscribers worldwide

Netflix is currently offering a free catalogue of its original content to non-subscribers worldwide in the hopes of attracting new users.
The content includes Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Birdbox, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet and Grace and Frankie.
There is a catch, the streaming service is only offering the first episodes of the TV shows for free, after which you’ll be asked to sign-up for the service. You can watch the full-length of the movies, but there’s a 30-second skippable ad that will pop-up before it plays.
Further, the free previews are only accessible through web browsers and the Netflix Android app, and not the iOS app, unfortunately. It’s unknown why this is the case.
“Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don’t take our word for it–check out some of our favourite movies and TV shows, absolutely free,” the streaming giant notes on the catalogue page.
Netflix hasn’t stated how long this free catalogue will be available to non-subscribers, but notes that the selection may change from time to time.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Netflix has offered some of its original content for free, since it made To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before free for non-subscribers in Canada and U.S. ahead of the release of the sequel earlier this year.
However, this is the first time that Netflix has released an entire catalogue for users around the world to access without signing up. You can access it here.
Source: Netflix
