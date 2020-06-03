Google Fi advertisement showcases possible upcoming Pixel design

Images from a Google Fi advertisement showcase a placeholder smartphone that could be a possible future design for a Pixel handset.
The image that appears includes a design with small bezels, a light pink power button and volume rocker. There’s no selfie camera on this illustration, but on one of them, there’s a G in the top right corner in the same location as the Pixel 4a.
It’s also plausible that this upcoming Pixel features an under-display selfie camera, but it will likely be many years before Google releases a device with an in-screen front-facing camera.
It’s possible that this design is based on the Pixel 4a; however, rumours indicate that the phone doesn’t have a pink power button.
All in all, this is likely just a placeholder image and not an actual leak of any sort. However, it’d be cool if this was the Pixel 5 with an under-display camera.
The Google Pixel 5 will likely come out in October similar to previous years, whereas the Pixel 4a could launch as early as next week.
Image credit: Slashleaks
Source: Slashleaks
