PREVIOUS
News

Google Fi advertisement showcases possible upcoming Pixel design

Jun 3, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Images from a Google Fi advertisement showcase a placeholder smartphone that could be a possible future design for a Pixel handset.

The image that appears includes a design with small bezels, a light pink power button and volume rocker. There’s no selfie camera on this illustration, but on one of them, there’s a G in the top right corner in the same location as the Pixel 4a. 

It’s also plausible that this upcoming Pixel features an under-display selfie camera, but it will likely be many years before Google releases a device with an in-screen front-facing camera.

It’s possible that this design is based on the Pixel 4a; however, rumours indicate that the phone doesn’t have a pink power button.

All in all, this is likely just a placeholder image and not an actual leak of any sort. However, it’d be cool if this was the Pixel 5 with an under-display camera.

The Google Pixel 5 will likely come out in October similar to previous years, whereas the Pixel 4a could launch as early as next week.

Image credit: Slashleaks 

Source: Slashleaks 

Related Articles

Business

Feb 8, 2019

12:54 PM EST

Google files Fi trademark in Canada, but don’t get too excited

News

Dec 9, 2019

12:37 PM EST

Google Pixels getting December ‘feature drop’ with auto Call Screen

Resources

Jan 11, 2020

2:27 PM EST

How to sideload new updates on your Pixel phone if you don’t like waiting

News

Jun 2, 2020

2:42 PM EDT

Android Auto update brings new Material themed icons to Maps navigation

Comments