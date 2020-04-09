PREVIOUS|
Google’s Pixel 4a reportedly sports 5.81-inch screen and Snapdragon 730 chipset

The phone might release in a new 'Barely Blue' colour variant

Apr 9, 2020

12:17 PM EDT

Google’s Pixel 4a mid-range series was likely originally scheduled to be revealed at the tech giant’s annual I/O developer conference, but now it’s unclear when the phone will launch.

In case you can’t wait for when the device officially gets announced, 9to5Google has revealed a lot about the upcoming smartphone in a new leak.

Firstly, the Pixel 4a will reportedly sport a 5.81-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. Also, this time around, there’s no huge top bezel, but instead a front-facing hole-punch camera, and no Soli sensors.

Additionally, the mid-range 4a is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 730 chip with an Adreno 618 GPU, and features its own Titan M security chip. Furthermore, Pixel 4a reportedly features a 3,080mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and either 64GB and 128GB of storage. This latest leak also suggests that the handset utilizes 18W fast charging with USB-C and that the smartphone will not feature Qi wireless charging.

The rear camera features a 12.2-megapixel primary shooter with OIS and EIS,  and the front shooter has an 8-megapixel and an 84-degree field-of-view. The phone is also capable of recording at 1080p at 30fps, 60fps and 120fps.

Other rumoured Pixel 4a features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and ‘Just Black’ and ‘Barely Blue’ colours. Barely Blue is a new very light blue colour variant that might replace the 3a’s ‘Clearly White’ colour.

A recent potential billboard leak showcases the phone costs $399 USD (about $548 CAD). Despite Google I/O 2020 being cancelled, the Pixel 4a will likely still be released at some point in the next couple of months.

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: 9to5Google

