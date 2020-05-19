PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 4a will reportedly lack ‘Active Edge’ feature

The feature allows Pixel users a quick way to access Google Assistant

May 19, 2020

11:16 AM EDT

The Pixel 4a will reportedly lack the Pixel line’s squeezable sides feature, ‘Active Edge.’ 

The news about the Pixel 4a ditching this functionality comes from Mishaal Rahman,  XDA Developers’ editor-in-chief, who says that they received the information from Julio Lusson of TecnolikePlus. TecnolikePlus is responsible for sharing previous leaks related to the Pixel 4a.

Active Edge allows users to squeeze the side of their devices to trigger Google Assistant easily. XDA says Google is working on a double-tap feature to activate Google Assistant.

I’ve always liked the Pixel series’ Active Edge functionality, though admittedly, it isn’t that useful. The feature has been available in Google’s smartphone since the launch of the Pixel 2 XL.

Rumours point to Google officially releasing the Pixel 4a on June 5th. 

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Source: Mishaal Rahman

