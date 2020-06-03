New Microsoft Edge to start rolling out via Windows Update

Microsoft’s revamped Edge browser is finally starting to roll out to Windows 10 users.
Despite launching back in January, the new Chromium-based Edge was only available to Windows users if they manually downloaded it. However, a new Microsoft support page spotted by The Verge notes that the browser is now available on Windows Update, the software the company uses to rollout Windows 10 updates.
In other words, an update with the new Edge browser should begin rolling out to most Windows 10 users in the coming days. With over one billion Windows 10 devices currently in use, that could mean a lot of potential new users for Edge.
The Verge also notes that the new Edge will automatically install on on Windows 10 version 1803 or higher through Windows Update. While that should cover most currently supported versions of Windows 10, anyone on an older version of the OS who wants the new browser can still manually download it.
If you’re not sure which version of Windows 10 you’re running, you can check by tapping the ‘Windows’ key on your PC and typing ‘About’ and hitting enter. Under the ‘Windows specifications’ header, you can see which version of Windows 10 you’re running.
As with the recent Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft appears to be rolling the Edge update out slowly, so if you don’t see it just yet, you may have to wait a bit.
Over the last few months, Microsoft has steadily improved its Chromium-based Edge browser. It’s received plenty of new features, including Collections and extension sync, and should be set to receive more, including vertical tabs. While some things, such as history and tab sync, still aren’t fully available, they should arrive sometime this summer.
All in all, if you’re looking for a possible Chrome alternative, Microsoft Edge is finally a competitor once again.
If you’re on an older version of Windows, run macOS or just don’t want to wait, you can also download the new Edge manually from Microsoft’s website.
