CES 2021 to be held in person in Las Vegas again next year

Most events are closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Las Vegas’ Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has announced that it’s planning to hold another in-person event in January 2021.
The organizers plan to give exhibitors a way to show off their wares both digitally and physically at the event. Fans of the show can also expect a lot more live streams this year as people look for new ways to connect with the public.
CES is one of the world’s largest tech conventions, so it was lucky to escape the pandemic this year. However, there have been reports looking into whether the event was pivotal in the spread of the virus early on, since many people worldwide descended on Vegas for a week.
The people behind the show also outline a few new cleaning practices they plan to implement and social distancing protocol plus a few other measures to keep people from getting sick. I don’t know how much I’m sold on this. I was at the event and it’s massive, with people always moving around. While I’m sure extra cleaning can help, it’s not going to stop germs from spreading at CES.
The company promises to continue giving out updates as it gets closer to the event.
