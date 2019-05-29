SD Association re-adds Huawei to its membership list

The SD Association has reinstated Huawei to its membership list.
The original ban occurred because the U.S. government placed Huawei on its Entity list, due to a recent executive order that granted the president the authority to regulate commerce that is considered a national security threat to the country.
Among other companies that blocked Huawei from using its services, such as Google preventing the company’s devices from accessing Play services, and Microsoft, which is no longer selling Huawei laptops in its stores, the SD Association was also wary of the China-based corporation.
No longer being part of the SD Association prevented Huawei from placing SD card slots in its devices and manufacturing its own SD cards.
However, that has all changed now that the SD Association has reinstated Huawei to its membership list. The company can once again manufacture its own SD cards and include SD card slots in its devices.
It’s still unclear if being banned from the list actually mattered to Huawei. The Shenzhen-based company hasn’t included a microSD slot in any of its smartphones for the past few years. While the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro both feature expandable memory, the devices use Nano-Memory card technology that fit under the SIM card tray.
Nano Memory cards do not fall under the SD Association’s jurisdiction. That said, Huawei does sell four card readers that accept microSD card on its official store called VMall.
It’s currently unclear why the SD Association has reinstated Huawei.
