Google suspends Huawei’s Android license, restricted to using AOSP

In another dramatic twist, Google has suspended business with Huawei that involves “the transfer of hardware and software products.”
Reuters reports that Google made the decision following the United States President Trump’s executive order that banned any foreign company from supplying U.S. companies if they pose a national security threat.
“Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google,” stated a person familiar with the matter.
Huawei will only be able to gain access to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which also means it will have to wait for Google to push through security updates in AOSP before sending them to its customers.
Apps that usually appear on handsets through the Play Store or pre-installed — such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome — will disappear from future Huawei handsets. Existing Huawei devices will still be able to download app updates via Google.
The company has become one of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world and this move will certainly have some impact. Huawei has publicly stated it has “long been ready” for any ban if one were to come, noting it has created its own operating system.
There is no indication as to how or if this news affects Canadians with Huawei smartphones.
