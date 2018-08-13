HTC to update U12+, U11 series to Android 9 Pie later this year

In a tweet published on August 10th, 2018, Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC said it plans to update its U12+, U11, U11+ and U11 Life (Android One variant) devices to the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 9 Pie.
The company didn’t provide a timeline for when users can expect the new operating system to arrive on their devices, noting, “Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course.”
We're pleased as pie to confirm updates to Android Pie for the HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One). Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course.
We can't wait to know what you think of Google's freshest slice of Android! pic.twitter.com/mPJePFegne
— HTC (@htc) August 10, 2018
Google released Android Pie on Monday, August 6th, 2018.
Besides Google, the only other Android OEM to update one of its devices to the newest operating system has been Essential with the PH-1.
A handful of other manufacturers, including Japanese entertainment giant Sony, will push the update later this year and at some point in 2019.
Android 9.0 adds, among other features, gesture navigation and digital wellbeing.
Source: HTC Via: 9to5Google
