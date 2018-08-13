Android 9 Pie broke fast charging for 2016 Pixel XL users

Some 2016 Pixel XL users report that Android Pie broke fast charging for their devices. After the update, plugging into a compatible charger only charges the device slowly.
The issues with fast charging were first noted during the Android P beta. Users initially thought Google would sort out the issue before a final release. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case.
The cause isn’t entirely clear and it’s hard to pinpoint because the issue affects users in different ways.
Quick charging on Pixel devices uses USB Power Delivery (USB-PD). Any certified USB-PD plug, cable, computer or battery should charge a Pixel phone quickly.
The minimum rate of charging is 5 volts at 3 amps and, when it works, Android displays a ‘Charging rapidly’ message on the lock screen.
However, Pixel XL users report that either no chargers trigger the rapid charging message or that only the Pixel charger does.
Fast charging issue infeasible
A developer closed the Google Issue Tracker post for the issue on August 9th, 2018. They marked the issue “Won’t Fix (Infeasible).”
It’s important to note how the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) defines ‘Infeasible.’
That definition states:
“The changes that are needed to address the issue are not reasonably possible. This status is also used for issues reported that cannot be handled in AOSP, typically because it is related to a customized device or to an external application, or the reporter mistook this tracker as a help forum.”
Unfortunately it’s possible that the fast charging issue is out of the scope of the Google Issue Tracker.
However, some users opened another Tracker report for the bug, this one with more detail and information regarding the issue.
One user even listed all the chargers he has used with the Pixel XL. According to that user, the only charger that worked was the original one that came in the box.
Google is hopefully working on a solution to the problem. It’s certainly a weird one, especially considering the smaller 2016 Pixel appears unaffected by the issue.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
Source: Google Issue Tracker Via: Android Police
