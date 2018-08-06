Google officially names Android 9 ‘Pie’

Google has officially revealed the name of its latest Android operating system — Android 9 Pie.
This name follows previous OS dessert-themed Android names Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, and of course, Nougat.
Android 9 Pie is available now through an over-the-air (OTA) update on Pixel devices and also smartphones that are part of Google’s beta program, including manufacturers like Sony, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and the Essential Phone.
Android One devices will receive the update to Android 9 Pie “this fall,” according to Google.
What are your thoughts on the Android 9 Pie name? Let us know in the comment section below.
