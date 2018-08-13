There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- Free SIM + $25 Bonus Airtime with $100 voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on all data options except 15GB plan (main regions)
- 1GB-2GB bonus data on all data options (QC)
- $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Double data promo on 2GB for $40/month, 4GB for $45/month, and 6GB for $50/month
Cityfone
Ongoing
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
New
- Updated pricing on all Pulse plans and new double data or 4GB bonus data offer on all plans (main regions)
- Double data on all Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on all Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Various monthly service credit offers on all plans for customers who activate a new line and BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- All 2GB plans now come with 3GB for the same price (main regions)
- Added 1GB bonus data to all plans up to 7GB (main regions)
- Added 1GB-2GB bonus data to all plans up to 7GB (QC)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Starting October 2nd, PC Mobile will be rebranded to Koodo.
- Remove all 2-year contracts & smartphones. Only prepaid service is now available.
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promotion plan with 200 mins for $20
Public Mobile
New
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data
Ongoing
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Share Everything plans in SK are now the same as in MB
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
- $10/mo. discount for additional lines (all regions) + 2GB bonus data for one additional line (main regions)
- $10/mo. discount for additional lines + 1GB bonus data for one additional line (QC)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
- 1GB bonus data on 6GB plan + 2GB bonus data on other plans (QC)
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
- Save $10/month when adding a family member to a Shareable plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- 3 months FREE service with Premium+ plans or 2 months FREE with Premium plans or 1 month FREE on Basic 2 + 2GB (24-mo. agreement required)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB Basic plan
- 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans
- 1 month FREE with BYO phone on 2GB+ data plans
- Save on all plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- Updated data amounts and bonus data on all postpaid plans (main regions)
- Updated bonus data on all postpaid plans (QC)
