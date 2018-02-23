Canadian-made Cuphead wins three awards at D.I.C.E., including ‘Outstanding Achievement in Animation’

Cuphead’s award-winning streak continues.
The acclaimed run-and-gun action game from Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR won three awards at last night’s annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, an event that recognizes excellence in the gaming industry.
Of all the games nominated, Cuphead took home the second highest amount of awards after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which picked up four wins overall.
Cuphead was awarded ‘Outstanding Achievement in Animation,’ ‘Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction’ and ‘Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition’ for Toronto’s Kristofer Maddigan’s score.
It’s worth noting that Cuphead‘s presentation is unique among most games, as Studio MDHR hand-drew every frame of animation, while using watercolour paintings for the backgrounds of stages. In fact, the only process that was handled digitally was the inking.
Cuphead was also nominated for ‘Action Game of the Year’ and ‘Game of the Year’ at D.I.C.E., although PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won in those respective categories.
The D.I.C.E. awards are only the latest to come out of the Cuphead success story. The game, which has sold over two million copies since releasing in September 2017, went on to win three times at The Game Awards, including the award for ‘Best Independent Game.’
Following its Game Award wins, Cuphead was even given a shout-out by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter.
More recently, Cuphead was also recognized for special achievement in game animation at the Annie Awards.
Next on the docket for Cuphead is the Independent Games Festival, in which the Canadian-made game is up for ‘Excellence in Visual Art’ and ‘Excellence in Design.’ The IGF awards ceremony will take place on March 21st during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
