Aeon Timeline Helps You Meet Tight Deadlines

No matter which field you’re in, tight deadlines and complicated projects are a reality for just about every professional, and oftentimes they can be too tough to bear on your own. Aeon Timeline 2 aims to alleviate the workload by helping you better organize your assignments, keep track of deadlines, and divide and conquer complex tasks, and it’s on sale today for $25 CAD [$20 USD].
Ideal for projects big and small, Aeon Timeline 2 helps you manage events, entities, relationships, and more in an intuitive interface. You can take your project and divide its events into groups based on their relationships with other entities. Plus, you can link events with images and external documents to better track research and attachments that get thrown into the pipeline.
Additionally, Aeon Timeline 2 allows you to filter events based on dates and durations, tags, and relationships, so you can better navigate through your to-dos without bombarding yourself with needless clutter.
Aeon Timeline 2 is available for Mac and Windows, and it’s on sale for $25 CAD [$20 USD], 60% off its usual price.
Comments