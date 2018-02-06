Canadian-made Cuphead wins Annie Award for special achievement in animation

Cuphead, the 2017 run-and-gun smash hit from Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, has won a prestigious Annie Award in recognition of an accomplishment in animation.
It is such an amazing honour to have Cuphead recognized for a Special Achievement in Animation at the 45th Annie Awards and congratulations to our very own Hanna Abi-Hanna for winning the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game Award! #AnnieAwards pic.twitter.com/gbny4ZP3tV
— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) February 5, 2018
Cuphead was recognized for ‘Special Achievement in Animation’ at the Annies, while one of the game’s developers, Hanna Abi-Hanna, also took home the award for ‘Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game.’
The game’s art design is particularly notable because it features hand-drawn visuals inspired by 1930s Fleischer and Walt Disney-style animation.
Abi-Hanna personally worked on a number of Cuphead‘s bosses, including Grim Matchstick, Werner Werman and lead villain The Devil.
Since its release on Xbox One and PC last September, Cuphead has gone on to sell over two million copies — exceeding Studio MDHR’s sales expectations. The game also won multiple awards at the annual Game Awards ceremony, including ‘Best Art Direction,’ and garnered an additional five nominations in the upcoming DICE Awards, including one for Game of the Year.
The DICE Awards ceremony will take place at 11pm EST (8pm PST) on Thursday, February 22nd in Las Vegas.
Via: Heavy
