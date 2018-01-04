News
Canadian independent video game studios nominated for multiple IGF awards

Jan 4, 2018

10:22 AM EST

Cuphead

The Independent Games Festival (IGF) has announced the finalists for its 2018 awards ceremony.

Among the studios to get multiple nods was Studio MDHR, the Saskatoon-based development house behind indie darling Cuphead. The recently released Xbox One and PC title was nominated for two awards: Excellence in Visual Art and Excellence in Design.

Cuphead and Mugman

Cuphead also received an honourable mention in Seumas McNally Grand Prize category.

Not only is the Seumas McNally Prize considered one of the most prestigious in the indie gaming community, it includes a $30,000 USD cheque this year.

Laundry Bear, based out of Toronto, was also recognized, with its first game, A Mortician’s Tale, earning a nod in the Nuovo Award category. It also received an honourable mention in the Excellence In Narrative category.

The Independent Games Festival Awards ceremony will take place on March 21st, 2018 during the Games Developers Conference.

Source: Independent Games Festival

