Cuphead nominated for five DICE Awards, including Game of the Year

Cuphead, the smash-hit indie game from Canadian developer Studio MDHR, is up for five separate honours at the annual DICE Awards. The game is in the running for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition, Action Game of the Year, and finally, Game of the Year.
The retro run-and-gun title has been enjoying no small amount of success since its release in September of 2017. It sold one million copies within two weeks, before selling double that in December. Cuphead has already been the recipient of multiple “best of 2017” awards, including The Game Awards’ Best Indie Game honour.
We are so honored to be nominated in 5 categories at the D.I.C.E. Awards. We are humbled to be just mentioned beside these titans! https://t.co/AJbdJO2Gm6
— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) January 12, 2018
Curiously, Cuphead is not a nominee for the DICE Sprite Award, which recognizes excellent independent games. This is likely due to Microsoft stepping in as publisher during the title’s final two years of development, which prevents it from satisfying the award’s requirements for being considered independent.
This year’s DICE Awards ceremony will take place at 11pm EST (8pm PST) on Thursday, February 22nd. It will be broadcast live from the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, presented as usual by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences.
