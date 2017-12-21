Canadian-made Cuphead sells two million copies in less than three months

Indie darling Cuphead has sold two million copies, Canadian developer Studio MDHR has announced on its blog.
The 1930s animation-inspired run-and-gun game is the debut title from the Oakville, Ontario-based studio founded by brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, who were born in Regina, Saskatchewan.
“Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought our crazy little characters would be embraced by this many fans from around the world and we are continuously humbled by your support,” wrote Chad Moldenhauer in a blog post. “We love and appreciate all of you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Big night for the Canadians behind @StudioMDHR at @thegameawards last night – congratulations on taking home Best Debut Indie Game and Best Art Direction for Cuphead!
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 8, 2017
Development on Cuphead began way back in 2010, with Microsoft eventually backing the game and helping bring it to Xbox One and PC on September 29th.
Since then, Cuphead has gone on to garner immense critical acclaim and several industry awards, including ‘Best Independent Game,’ ‘Best Art Direction’ and ‘Best Debut Indie Game’ at The Game Awards earlier this month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even took to Twitter to congratulate Studio MDHR on their multiple Game Award wins.
Not bad for two Canadian brothers who had to quit their jobs and remortgage their homes just to get the game going.
Source: Studio MDHR Via: Game Informer
