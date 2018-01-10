Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S9 in February at Mobile World Congress

Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S9, in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC). The news comes from DJ Koh, Samsung’s chief of mobile, who confirmed the news to ZDNET during a conference at the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show (CES).
Previous reports claimed Samsung would unveil the flagship smartphone at CES, however, due to Samsung not pushing out one of its Galaxy S products that early in the past, many had doubts.
The S9 and the S9 Plus are set to be the successors to the S8 and the S8 Plus, two devices that were revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked Event last March in New York. The duo of flagship Samsung smartphones then went on sale in April.
Koh also mentioned to ZDNET that the company is planning to launch a foldable smartphone at some point next week. This goes against previous reports claiming the device would release this year.
The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature Samsung’s recently revealed Exynos 9810 processor in specific regions, and the Snapdragon 845 in others. Early reports indicate the phone will feature a fingerprint sensor that’s easier to reach — one that’s comparable to the Samsung Galaxy A8, which was unveiled earlier this month.
Source: ZDNET
