Samsung has plans to launch a foldable phone next year

Hot off the heels of a successful Galaxy Note 8 launch, Samsung’s already preparing for what comes next.
According to Samsung’s president of mobile Koh Dong-jin, at a press conference on Tuesday, September 12th, the South Korean tech giant has plans to launch a Galaxy Note device with a foldable display in 2018.
“As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year,” said Koh, according to the Associated Press.
Koh went on to say that the company will launch a foldable device “when we can overcome some problems for sure.”
A Samsung spokesperson previously said that the company had plans to release a device with a foldable display in 2019. However, Koh’s latest remarks seem to indicate that Samsung’s work on a foldable display has progressed.
Samsung isn’t the only company working on a foldable or bendable display; South Korean tech giant LG unveiled an 18-inch display that could roll up like a newspaper at CES 2016.
Source: The Associated Press Via: SamMobile
