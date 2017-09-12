News
Samsung has plans to launch a foldable phone next year

Sep 12, 2017

11:06 AM EDT

Hot off the heels of a successful Galaxy Note 8 launch, Samsung’s already preparing for what comes next.

According to Samsung’s president of mobile Koh Dong-jin, at a press conference on Tuesday, September 12th, the South Korean tech giant has plans to launch a Galaxy Note device with a foldable display in 2018.

“As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year,” said Koh, according to the Associated Press.

Koh went on to say that the company will launch a foldable device “when we can overcome some problems for sure.”

A Samsung spokesperson previously said that the company had plans to release a device with a foldable display in 2019. However, Koh’s latest remarks seem to indicate that Samsung’s work on a foldable display has progressed.

Samsung isn’t the only company working on a foldable or bendable display; South Korean tech giant LG unveiled an 18-inch display that could roll up like a newspaper at CES 2016.

Source: The Associated Press Via: SamMobile

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    And then, the iPhone 11 will be foldable when Apple invents folding screens.

  • Bill___A

    If they can pull it off, that would be a great feature.