News
PREVIOUS|

SanDisk shows off diminutive 1TB USB-C flash drive prototype at CES 2018

Jan 10, 2018

8:42 AM EST

1 comments

SanDisk's new 1TB thumb drive

While new TVs tend to dominate the conversation surrounding CES, the annual consumer electronics tradeshow has plenty of other things to see. One such thing was a new 1TB thumb drive from memory manufacturer SanDisk.

The company claims its new gadget is the smallest 1TB thumb drive in the world. What’s more, it takes advantage of USB-C, instead of the aging USB 3.0 standard, meaning it’s fully compatible with most modern Android smartphones and some laptops.

Like with a lot of the more exciting things we’ve seen come out this year’s CES, SanDisk’s new thumb drive currently only exists as a prototype.

The company didn’t announce how much the drive will cost, nor when it will start shipping it to consumers. With how much full-sized 1TB SSDs cost, we’re likely still a few years away from affordable 1TB thumb drives flooding the market.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 3, 2015

11:26 AM EST

SanDisk announces $400 200GB MicroSD card for Android phones

News

Oct 6, 2017

8:02 AM EST

SanDisk announces new ‘Industrial’ SD cards that can survive Canadian winters

News

Aug 31, 2017

2:54 PM EST

Western Digital announces the highest-capacity microSD card, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra

Comments

  • Smanny

    It was only a matter of time. It’s not going to be cheap to buy. That is guaranteed.