Microsoft filed a patent almost two years ago regarding new technology related to a pressure-sensitive display that’s capable of being added to various devices, reveals a patent discovered by Patently Apple.
The filing describes pressure sensitive display technology that’s capable of working with tablets, smartwatches, car-mounted displays and smartphones. In general, the patent sounds very similar to the tech that powers Apple’s 3D Touch feature.
Unlike Apple, however, Microsoft specifically makes reference to its pressure sensitive display working with a stylus. This stylus would likely be different from the Surface Pen that’s compatible with the Surface Pro, Laptop, Book and Studio.
The device in question, potentially the rumoured Surface Phone, would use the stylus to press on the screen in force sensitive areas. The smartphone would then calculate the position and force of the pen and respond appropriately.
The device included within the patent features a unibody design and a curved organic light emitting diode (OLED) display. The curved area of the display that extends over the edges would also feature pressure-sensitive feedback, according to the patent filing.
Microsoft’s patent for this tech was filed in 2015, the same year the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus was released. The phones in the 6s series were the first of Apple’s smartphones to feature pressure sensitive display technology.
It’s still unclear if Microsoft is working on a Surface Phone, however the patent does mean that Microsoft is, or was, at least looking into the 3D Touch method of input.
Source: Patently Apple
