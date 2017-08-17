Canadian Snapchat users will be able to design and submit custom Geofilters in-app

If you’ve ever wanted to create custom Geofilters on Snapchat, you’ll have had to go onto the social media giant’s website on a desktop computer. Starting this week, however, Canadian Snapchatters will be able to design and submit custom Geofilters in the Snapchat app.
Under ‘Settings,’ there will now be a new creative studio which makes it easier for Snapchatters to design their own content. To begin making your own, select ‘On-Demand Geofilters’ and choose your occasion, which offers options like ‘Parties,’ ‘Weddings’ or ‘Holidays.’
Then, you’ll have to decide on a template that you can customize to your liking. Finally, mark the time, map the area you’d like the filter to cover and hit ‘Submit.’Once a filter is approved, Snapchat will send you a notification to confirm payment (Geofilters pricing starts at $5.99 USD, or approximately $7.60 CAD).
Some other details include:
- Minimum area for a Geofilter is 20,000 square feet, or enough space to cover an event or part of a block
- Maximum area is 50,000,000 square feet, which is approximately a few city blocks
- Pricing is determined on the duration and size of the geofence
- Snapchat’s time to review a post is roughly 1 business day – and filters must follow both our Geofilter Guidelines and Community Guidelines
Since launching in February 2016, tens of thousands of custom filters have been made with Geofilters.
Snapchat says this mobile update is currently only for consumers, with businesses only able to use the web tool at this time.
