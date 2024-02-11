Telecom news roundup: Bell’s mass layoffs [Feb. 3-9]

Telecom giant Bell has released a great deal of information this past week, and most of it isn’t positive. More details on all of the Bell-related news are outlined in its own section below, along with other stories related to Canadian telecom.

News

Fizz is now offering plans with 50GB and 60GB of data.

Cogeco acquires Niagara Regional Broadband Network.

Canadians should stay aware of a new scam offering 40 percent off their monthly phone bills.

Telus now has more than 10 million mobile phone subscribers.

News from Bell

Bell is expanding cable internet service to parts of Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan.

It’s also moving its customers to e-billing.

Bell wants the federal government to rescind the Canadian-Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC’s) November fibre internet order.

The Montréal-based company has capped fibre internet speeds to 3Gbps in response to the CRTC’s order, but it won’t impact customers with higher-speed packages.

Bell is closing The Source headquarters and laying off employees under the Best Buy Express rebrand.

This is part of the company’s plan to lay off 4,800 employees across its workforce.

The move led to pushback from politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the mass layoffs a “garbage decision”.

Government

The Province of Ontario invests $582,000 to help public libraries grow their access to reliable internet services.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering a $34/50GB plan for a limited time.

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus are offering $25/month talk and text plans.

Bell equalizes its Promo 75 plan price and makes it available with its home service discount.

Image credit: Shutterstock