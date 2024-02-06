fbpx
Bell is moving its customers to paperless billing

Come April, customers will only receive electronic bills

Nida Zafar
Feb 6, 2024

Bell is changing the way it delivers customers their monthly bills.

The Montréal-based telecom provider is moving to paperless billing starting in April.

According to a notice the service provider shared with a customer and seen by MobileSyrup, customers will automatically be transferred to e-bills.

“With e-bill, you’re helping us reduce environmental impacts associated with printing, handling and delivering paper bills,” the email reads.

It’s unclear if the move applies to Bell’s entire customer base and if some can request to continue receiving paper bills.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information and will provide an update when available.

