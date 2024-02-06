Bell to bring cable internet access to parts of Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan, Québec

Bell will expand its cable internet service to parts of Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan in March, MobileSyrup has learned.

A source familiar with the matter said the expansion will take place at the beginning of the month.

In November, Bell announced it was expanding cable internet service to parts of Québec. Once live, customers have access to more than one internet package with speeds up to 400Mbps and unlimited usage. All packages include a Wi-Fi 6 capable pod, and additional pods are $5/month.

The Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan expansion is in addition to the November announcement.

Bell previously noted it was expanding cable internet service to areas that don’t have fibre internet access.

“By offering these communities Bell-branded cable internet, we’re able to offer high-speed internet to them for the first time and give them the chance to leverage all that Bell has to offer and bundle with other services, taking advantage of all the benefits of being a Bell customer,” the company said in a statement at the time.